BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp has raised 15 billion rupees through 5-year bonds at 9.28 percent, its finance director H.D. Khunteta said on Thursday.
The state-controlled company, which lends to power and electrification projects, has set a spread of 724.20 basis points over six-month yen-libor for the bond, two sources involved in the deal said.
HSBC, JP Morgan, Axis, Credit Suisse and ICICI bank are some of the arrangers of the deal, said the sources. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.