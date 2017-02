MUMBAI, June 1 India's Rural Electrification Corp has fixed a coupon of 9.35 percent for both its 10- and 7-year bond tranches, five bankers who bid for the bonds said on Friday.

The firm had invited bids to raise at least 5 billion rupees via issue of bonds. A company source had told Reuters that the firm could raise up to 20 billion rupees through the bond sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)