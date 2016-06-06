(Recasts, adds details)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 6 Energy-hungry India is ready
to revive projects including the Nagarjuna Oil Refinery in the
south of the country to boost its oil sector, oil minister
Dharmendra Pradhan told a local television channel on Monday.
India, the world's fastest growing major economy, meets
about three-quarters of its oil needs through imports and wants
to expand its production and refining capacity to meet soaring
demand.
The Nagarjuna refinery, in the state of Tamil Nadu, was in
an advanced stage of construction when it suffered severe damage
in a December, 2011 cyclone. The firm lacks the financial
strength to continue work at the site.
Completion of the facility, with a capacity of 120,000
barrels per day, would help fill a looming shortage in
processing capacity but would require a cleanup of the site and
extensive renovation work.
"The government will support any project, within the legal
framework, to boost the country's oil sector. The Nagarjuna
refinery is also one of these projects," Pradhan told CNBC's
Hindi-language news channel in an interview.
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery earlier said it was in talks with
prospective investors, including state-run firms like Indian Oil
Corp, as well as the royal family of Saudi Arabia, to
revive the facility.
In other comments, Pradhan played down reports that the
country's biggest explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp,
would be forced by the government to bail out Gujarat State
Petroleum Corp (GSPC). He said it was a commercial matter and
the boards of the firms would take a decision.
GSPC has been rapped by the federal auditor for investing
about $3.5 billion in an offshore block off India's eastern
seaboard without achieving significant success.
