NEW DELHI, March 21 Indian refiners processed 2.5 percent more oil in February compared with a year ago, reversing the declining trend of the previous two months, as most of them stepped up runs to meet targets for the financial year ending March 31.

Refiners processed about 14.18 million tonnes or 3.584 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last month, a government statement showed on Wednesday.

Reliance, whose two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about a third of India's refining capacity, does not report data for its 580,000 bpd export-focused plant to the government.

Output of state refiners rose 1.08 percent in February.

Private refiner Essar Oil, which aims to raise capacity of its Vadinar refinery in western India by about 29 percent to 360,000 bpd by the end of this month, processed 330,680 bpd oil in February, about 10.1 percent more than a year ago.

The country's crude oil output during the month declined 3.1 percent to 757,490 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.

Natural gas output declined 7.7 percent to 3.61 billion cubic metres for the month as production from the Reliance-operated D6 block off the east coast has been consistently declining for more than a year after touching about 60 million cubic metres per day.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT

(in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------

Feb. Feb. April-Feb. April-Feb.

2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 70 89 86 963 1021 IOC, Barauni 502 442 532 5155 5629 IOC, Koyali 1100 1161 997 12996 12266 IOC, Haldia 565 627 643 7376 6194 IOC, Mathura 690 722 721 7417 8083 IOC, Digboi 53 53 49 565 608 IOC, Panipat 1247 1235 1189 14193 12344 IOC, Bongaigaon 192 167 126 1985 1859 BPCL, Mumbai 979 1103 1083 12209 11866 BPCL, Kochi 740 867 680 8577 8017 HPCL, Mumbai 598 662 601 6983 6025 HPCL, Visakh 752 644 725 7956 7351 CPCL, Manali 848 836 811 9064 9177 CPCL, Narimanam 63 46 79 556 631 NRL, Numaligarh 234 218 206 2613 2037 MRPL, Mangalore 1075 1111 1008 11677 11474 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 6 64 61 Reliance,Jamng 2470 2883 2669 32321 31607 Essar, Vadinar 1496 1308 1148 12240 13602 ___________________________________________________________ Total 13,678 14,180 13,358 154,909 149,850 __________________________________________________________

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp

MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________

CRUDE OUTPUT

('000 tonnes)

Feb. Feb. April-Feb. April-Feb.

2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 423 429 443 5174 5264 Andhra Pradesh 17 24 25 277 276 Tamil Nadu 15 19 20 229 213 Assam 93 96 92 1102 1042 Mumbai High 1331 1270 1281 14975 15580 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 300 306 291 3516 3258 Private operators 837 853 834 9597 8764 ______________________________________________________________ Total 3,016 2,997 2,986 34,869 34,397 ______________________________________________________________

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Annie Banerji; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)