Oct 25 Indian refiners processed 11.4 percent more oil in Septemner than a year ago, a fifth straight monthly rise and the biggest jump since July 2010, from a low base last year when Essar Oil's plant was completely shut for an upgrade. During September, Indian refiners processed about 3.45 million barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry on Thursday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 2.8 percent from a year ago. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.7 percent to 749,300 bpd. That is just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 14.8 percent to 3.36 billion cubic metres in September from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block off the east coast continued to decline. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Sept. Sept. April-Sept. April-Sept. 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 84 73 91 422 500 IOC, Barauni 464 469 435 3197 2668 IOC, Koyali 1190 1121 965 6381 6970 IOC, Haldia 630 527 638 3486 4102 IOC, Mathura 620 665 461 4311 4146 IOC, Digboi 55 54 58 337 299 IOC, Panipat 913 984 1279 7390 7631 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 180 160 1173 1035 BPCL, Mumbai 834 944 883 6526 6478 BPCL, Kochi 840 903 762 5337 4265 BPCL, Bina 525 102 0 2490 0 HPCL, Mumbai 631 706 622 3786 3629 HPCL, Visakh 796 648 767 3548 4535 CPCL, Manali 753 516 767 4076 4877 CPCL, Narimanam 59 51 52 309 286 NRL, Numaligarh 260 252 250 1080 1447 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1198 845 6505 6389 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 6 25 35 Reliance,Jamng 2556 3043 2928 18052 17618 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1688 717 9747 6738 ____________________________________________________________ Total 14,225 14,129 12,685 88,178 83,649 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Sept. Sept. April-Sept. April-Sept. 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 440 418 467 2624 2876 Andhra Pradesh 22 23 24 145 154 Tamil Nadu 17 21 20 126 124 Assam 98 102 97 605 598 Mumbai High 1360 1244 1349 7760 8220 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 324 305 320 1888 1937 Private operators 991 952 841 5934 5321 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,252 3,067 3,118 19,084 19,229 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)