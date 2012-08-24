Aug 24 Indian refiners processed 3.6 percent more oil in July from a year ago, a third straight monthly rise although the pace has slowed from June because of maintenance shutdowns at some refineries, a government statement on Friday said. During July, Indian refiners processed about 3.542 million barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 9.4 percent from a year ago. India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is set to spur consumption of industrial fuels, government data showed last month. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month edged down 0.6 percent to 770,000 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 13.6 percent to 3.58 billion cubic metres in July from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- July July April-July April-July 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 82 68 67 343 311 IOC, Barauni 532 540 419 2149 2048 IOC, Koyali 1050 1055 1223 4065 4946 IOC, Haldia 650 577 653 2416 2793 IOC, Mathura 640 700 756 2913 3002 IOC, Digboi 58 60 59 225 188 IOC, Panipat 1364 1197 1300 5099 4969 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 211 185 779 710 BPCL, Mumbai 1141 1137 1145 4480 4503 BPCL, Kochi 865 942 797 3514 2707 BPCL, Bina 400 339 0 1784 0 HPCL, Mumbai 652 710 600 2333 2368 HPCL, Visakh 822 470 837 2485 3040 CPCL, Manali 630 707 917 3078 3338 CPCL, Narimanam 61 48 43 197 170 NRL, Numaligarh 265 244 249 559 959 MRPL, Mangalore 1175 1194 1117 4108 4438 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 5 17 24 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3040 3015 11965 11686 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1738 1072 6337 4741 __________________________________________________________ Total 14,898 14,984 14,458 58,844 56,942 __________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) July July April-July April-July 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 454 446 488 1765 1922 Andhra Pradesh 23 25 26 98 105 Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 84 83 Assam 101 104 100 398 402 Mumbai High 1409 1314 1411 5207 5468 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 334 326 329 1262 1286 Private operators 1032 1021 902 3976 3598 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,371 3,256 3,277 12,790 12,863 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)