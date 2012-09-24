Sept 24 Indian refiners processed 8.4 percent more oil in August from a year ago, a fourth straight monthly rise and the biggest jump since November, a government statement on Monday said, as most plants operated at higher capacity after maintenance shutdowns. During August, Indian refiners processed about 3.60 million barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 7.8 percent from a year ago. India's oil products demand in 2012/13 is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent, the highest in five years, government data showed last month. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month edged down 0.6 percent to 763,300 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 13.5 percent to 3.55 billion cubic metres in August from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block of f th e ea st coast continued to decline. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug. 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 85 5 98 348 409 IOC, Barauni 532 579 185 2728 2233 IOC, Koyali 1060 1195 1059 5260 6005 IOC, Haldia 650 543 670 2959 3464 IOC, Mathura 641 733 684 3646 3686 IOC, Digboi 58 58 53 283 242 IOC, Panipat 1343 1307 1383 6406 6352 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 214 165 993 875 BPCL, Mumbai 1103 1102 1091 5582 5595 BPCL, Kochi 865 921 797 4435 3504 BPCL, Bina 545 604 0 2388 0 HPCL, Mumbai 652 747 639 3079 3006 HPCL, Visakh 822 414 728 2900 3768 CPCL, Manali 527 483 772 3561 4110 CPCL, Narimanam 61 62 64 258 234 NRL, Numaligarh 265 269 239 829 1198 MRPL, Mangalore 1175 1198 1106 5306 5544 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 5 21 29 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3044 3004 15009 14690 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1722 1280 8059 6021 ____________________________________________________________ Total 14,895 15,205 14,022 74,049 70,964 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug. 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 454 441 487 2206 2409 Andhra Pradesh 23 24 25 122 130 Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 105 104 Assam 101 105 99 503 501 Mumbai High 1417 1309 1403 6516 6871 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 334 321 331 1583 1616 Private operators 1027 1007 882 4982 4479 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,375 3,228 3,248 16,017 16,111 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)