NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian refiners processed 3.9 percent more oil in August from a year ago, the ninth consecutive monthly rise, official data showed on Friday.

Domestic refiners processed about 3.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August.

Crude oil output rose 1.6 percent to about 767,880 bpd in August from a year ago, while gas output declined 5.3 percent to 4.1 billion cubic metres, the data showed. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)