* September refinery output seen down on slew of shutdowns

* Reliance's 660,000 bpd plant output down 0.9 pct y/y

* India's July oil output rises 1.6 pct y/y, gas falls 5.3 pct (Adds details)

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian refiners processed 3.9 percent more crude in August from a year ago, the ninth consecutive monthly rise, with the pace of growth expected to slow in September due to maintenance work at some refineries.

Domestic refiners processed about 3.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August versus 3.42 million bpd in July because some refiners reduced throughput as monsoon rains crimped fuel demand.

Reliance Industries , whose two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about a third of India's refining capacity, does not report data for its 580,000 bpd export-focused plant to the government.

Output at Reliance's bigger 660,000 bpd plant was down 0.9 percent during the month, while that of Essar Oil's 280,000 bpd Vadinar refinery, also in Gujarat, rose 3.9 percent from a year ago.

The government statement did not specify any reason for the lower crude processing by Reliance.

Refinery output will be lower in September as Essar has shut its plant since Sept. 18 and Indian Oil Corp has shut its Mathura plant, in northern India, since Sept. 21.

IOC has also shut units at its 274,000 bpd Koyali refinery, also in Gujarat, since Sept. 5, while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has shut a crude unit since Sept. 9.

One of the three crude units at Bharat Petroleum's Mumbai plant is under start up after a shutdown since Sept. 11, when a hydrocracker and a hydrogen plant were also shut for maintenance. The hydrocracker and hydrogen units are expected to resume operations from October first week, two company source said on Friday.

Throughput of state refiners rose an annual 5.5 percent in August, when global refining margins turned positive.

Last month, some units were shut at IOC's Barauni plant in eastern India, the statement said, adding IOC regulated its Mathura plant's output due to low Black Oil demand in monsoons and Koyali plant reduced runs as it had higher naphtha inventory.

For a table on India's refinery and crude oil output, see:

Crude processing by the 120,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India, which came onstream earlier this year, has not so far been included in the data.

The country's crude oil output during the month rose 1.6 percent, higher than July's 1.4 percent growth, to about 767,880 bpd.

India, the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, produces only a fraction of its overall needs.

Natural gas output declined 5.3 percent to about 4.10 billion cubic metres in August from a year ago as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast declined after touching about 60 million cubic metres per day. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)