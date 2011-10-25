Oct 25 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant, processed about 3.10 million bpd of crude oil in September, up 4.4 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT

(in '000 tonnes) _____________________________________________________________

Sep. Sep. April-Sep. April-Sep.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 93 91 96 500 586

IOC, Barauni 519 435 341 2668 2821 IOC, Koyali 1160 965 1059 6970 6485 IOC, Haldia 600 638 343 4102 2943 IOC, Mathura 695 461 656 4147 4341 IOC, Digboi 57 58 55 299 335 IOC, Panipat 1305 1279 719 7631 6851 IOC, Bongaigaon 203 160 118 1035 1049 BPCL, Mumbai 1049 883 1143 6478 6695 BPCL, Kochi 790 761 691 4265 4506 HPCL, Mumbai 246 638 546 3727 2890 HPCL, Visakh 778 767 503 4535 3567 CPCL, Manali 877 767 887 4877 4844 CPCL, Narimanam 22 52 56 286 294 NRL, Numaligarh 115 250 221 1447 866 MRPL, Mangalore 720 845 772 6389 5791 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 6 35 30 Reliance,Jamng 2556 2928 2725 17618 17728 Essar, Vadinar 588 717 1225 6738 7379 ____________________________________________________________ Total 12,379 12,702 12,163 83,747 80,002 ____________________________________________________________

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp

MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________

CRUDE OUTPUT

('000 tonnes)

Sep. Sep. April-Sep. April-Sep.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 444 467 464 2871 2882 Andhra Pradesh 21 24 25 154 153 Tamil Nadu 16 20 18 124 112 Assam 94 97 100 598 543

Mumbai High 1376 1349 1396 8220 8537 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 307 320 305 1937 1722 Private operators 878 841 807 5320 4348 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,137 3,118 3,115 19,224 18,297 ______________________________________________________________

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd

(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)