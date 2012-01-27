Jan 27 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant, processed about 3.51 million bpd of crude oil in December, up 0.8 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Friday. <ID:nL4E8CR3I8>

Natural gas output totalled 3.92 billion cubic metres, down from 4.39 billion cubic metres a year ago.

Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT

(in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. Dec. April-Dec. April-Dec.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 80 94 84 780 854 IOC, Barauni 537 521 572 4297 4501 IOC, Koyali 1180 1248 1223 10672 10059 IOC, Haldia 625 629 721 6077 4834 IOC, Mathura 718 783 782 5985 6609 IOC, Digboi 59 53 57 454 503 IOC, Panipat 930 1394 1344 11625 9782 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 204 163 1626 1588 BPCL, Mumbai 1076 1156 834 9929 9668 BPCL, Kochi 810 906 704 6888 6616 HPCL, Mumbai 639 595 659 5615 4738 HPCL, Visakh 464 694 814 6775 5840 CPCL, Manali 906 860 890 7363 7459 CPCL, Narimanam 67 55 72 466 489 NRL, Numaligarh 258 238 252 2165 1605 MRPL, Mangalore 1070 1172 1191 9450 9320 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 6 52 49 Reliance,Jamng 2639 2935 3064 26427 25566 Essar, Vadinar 1600 1280 1279 9549 11185 ___________________________________________________________ Total 13,875 14,824 14,710 126,197 121,266 ____________________________________________________________

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp

MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________

CRUDE OUTPUT

('000 tonnes)

Nov. Nov. April-Nov. April-Nov.

2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 465 471 492 4282 4331 Andhra Pradesh 19 24 24 228 225 Tamil Nadu 16 22 20 189 171 Assam 100 105 101 902 847 Mumbai High 1433 1378 1464 12332 12861 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 317 316 310 2889 2646 Private operators 893 858 952 7878 7093 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,244 3,173 3,363 28,700 28,174 ______________________________________________________________

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd (Compiled by Annie Banerji and Kriti Anand)