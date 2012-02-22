NEW DELHI, Feb 22 Indian refiners processed 4.6 percent less oil in January from a year ago, the first decline since October, as throughput of Reliance Industries' 660,000 barrels per day (bpd)Jamnagar refinery declined 10.7 percent during the month.

Refiners processed about 3.44 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last month, a government statement showed on Wednesday.

Reliance, whose two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about a third of India's refining capacity, does not report data for its 580,000 bpd export-focused plant to the government.

Output of state refiners declined 4.2 percent in January.

The country's crude oil output in January declined 1.9 percent to about 750,150 bpd.

Natural gas output declined an annual 8.9 percent to about 3.96 billion cubic metres in January.

Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT

(in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. Jan. April-Jan. April-Jan.

2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 21 94 81 874 935 IOC, Barauni 537 416 595 4713 5096 IOC, Koyali 1200 1162 1209 11835 11269 IOC, Haldia 630 673 717 6750 5551 IOC, Mathura 718 711 753 6696 7362 IOC, Digboi 59 57 55 512 559 IOC, Panipat 1127 1332 1373 12958 11155 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 191 145 1818 1733 BPCL, Mumbai 1070 1176 1115 11106 10783 BPCL, Kochi 810 821 721 7710 7337 HPCL, Mumbai 639 706 686 6321 5424 HPCL, Visakh 651 537 786 7312 6626 CPCL, Manali 906 865 908 8228 8367 CPCL, Narimanam 67 44 62 510 551 NRL, Numaligarh 258 230 225 2395 1831 MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1116 1147 10566 10467 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 6 58 55 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3011 3372 29438 28938 Essar, Vadinar 1600 1383 1269 10931 12454 ___________________________________________________________ Total 14,248 14,532 15,226 140,729 136,492 __________________________________________________________

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp

MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________

CRUDE OUTPUT

('000 tonnes)

Jan. Jan. April-Jan. April-Jan.

2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 466 463 490 4745 4821 Andhra Pradesh 19 25 26 253 251 Tamil Nadu 15 21 22 210 193 Assam 101 104 103 1006 950 Mumbai High 1427 1373 1438 13705 14299 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 319 321 321 3210 2967 Private operators 907 866 837 8744 7930 ______________________________________________________________ Total 3,255 3,173 3,263 31,873 31,411 ______________________________________________________________

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)