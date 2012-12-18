NEW DELHI Dec 18 The Indian parliament passed a bill on Tuesday aimed at drawing foreign investment to the banking sector by increasing shareholders' voting rights, after dropping a controversial clause allowing banks to trade in commodity futures.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government is in a race against the clock to pass reforms it says are needed to breathe life into Asia's third-largest economy, which is headed for the worst year of growth in a decade. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)