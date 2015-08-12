NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian opposition politicians on Wednesday stalled a last minute attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to pass a major tax shake up aimed at creating one of the world's largest single markets and driving economic growth.

Members of the Congress party yelled slogans in the well of the upper house, leading the speaker to adjourn proceedings until 1100 (0530 GMT) on Thursday, which is the last day of the current sitting of parliament.

Failing to approve the Goods and Service Tax in this session will make it hard for the government to meet a self-imposed deadline to roll out the levy from April next year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)