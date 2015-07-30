By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, July 30 India's parliament is
unlikely to approve a landmark tax shakeup in its current
sitting, a new setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform
agenda that makes it harder to meet a deadline to launch the new
levy by next April.
Failure to pass the bill for a nationwide goods and services
tax (GST) in the "monsoon" session will further erode investor
confidence, already hurt by the slower-than-expected progress on
economic transformation since Modi took office a year ago.
The opposition Congress party has disrupted the upper house
of parliament every day of the current session, which ends on
Aug. 13, in protest at alleged corruption linked to the ruling
Bharatiya Janata Party.
Senior members said that in its present form the party will
not support the GST bill, which is a constitutional amendment
and requires a two-thirds majority to become law. In the upper
house, Congress and allies control more than a third of votes.
The cabinet on Wednesday approved a minor amendment to the
bill suggested by a select committee but did not address
Congress' main issue - a 1 percent additional levy that
businesses warn undermines the spirit of the tax. [ID:
nL4N0ZF33Q]
"If the government wants Congress support for the GST it
should accommodate our suggestions," Anand Sharma, Congress'
deputy leader in the upper house told Reuters.
His sentiments were echoed by Congress veteran Mani Shankar
Aiyar, who sat on the select committee.
The GST seeks to turn India into a common market,
harmonising a slew of state and central levies into a national
sales tax. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley calls it the biggest
reform since independence in 1947 that could add up to two
percentage points to overall economic growth.
Parliament's approval will set in motion steps towards a
rollout of the new tax but several more hoops must be passed
before it can be implemented. Officials say it will take at
least six months for India to be ready for its formal launch.
"Any further delay will make it be very tough to meet the
April 1 deadline," said Rashmi Verma, a senior official in the
finance ministry's revenue department. "We can still meet the
deadline, but it will be a very tough ask."
Months of parliamentary opposition forced Modi to focus on
the GST in this session, scaling back earlier ambitions to make
progress on land and labour reforms before Aug. 13.
On Thursday, Jaitley implored Congress to help pass the tax
bill. "These kinds of disruptions hurt the economy," he said.
