NEW DELHI Dec 7 The Indian government's double
victory in parliament votes on retail reform opens the way for
financial sector reform bills to be taken up in parliament next
week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath said on Friday.
He was speaking to reporters after the government won a vote
in the upper house of parliament on allowing foreign
supermarkets such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc to set up shop
in India for the first time.
It won a similar vote in the lower house on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's administration will now turn
its attention to pushing more reforms, including raising foreign
investment caps in the insurance and pension sectors.
"This is the victory for more reforms. In the following week
we will bring more financial legislation on economic reforms,"
Nath said.
"Our reforms are on track," he added.