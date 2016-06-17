June 17 India's capital markets regulator
proposed on Friday relaxing rules for real estate investment
trusts (REITs), including allowing them to invest a larger
portion of their funds in assets under construction.
The changes proposed by Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) are intended to woo investors to the country's
capital-starved property sector.
The regulator said it will issue a consultation paper
seeking comments from stakeholders, according to a statement
issued after its board meeting.
SEBI also said it would consider changing the number of
sponsors allowed in REITs, currently set at three, removing
certain restrictions on special purpose vehicles, and relaxing
some requirements for clearing related party transactions.
India introduced REITs in 2014 to generate capital from
abroad and help developers reduce their debt, but the trusts
have failed to take off so far as cumbersome regulations and
high tax have limited investor interest.
The regulator also proposed changes that would make it
easier for eligible offshore fund managers to relocate to India,
including allowing them to register as portfolio managers or as
investment advisers.
Offshore fund managers who invest in India now typically
work from countries such as Mauritius and Singapore, which offer
easier and more attractive tax regimes.
To promote fund management in India, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley proposed in last year's budget that an offshore fund
with a manager located in India should not be subject to tax
under certain conditions.
For full statement see: bit.ly/1Ug7dLi
(Editing by Adrian Croft)