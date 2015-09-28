MUMBAI, Sept 28 Foreign portfolio investors will
be allowed to trade in commodities futures markets, Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman U.K. Sinha said on
Monday, without providing a specific timeline.
Sinha added SEBI, the country's capital markets regulator,
would also focus on how prices and benchmark rates are fixed in
commodity markets, while also looking at the possibility of
having products like options and futures.
He was speaking at an event celebrating the merger of SEBI
and former commodities regulator Forward Markets Commission.
