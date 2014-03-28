MUMBAI, March 28 India's market regulator said
on Friday it will push forward the implementation of its new
Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) rules by two months to June 1
in order to give more time to market participants to comply with
the norms.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had
approved the new rules last year aimed at streamlining the
registration process for foreign investors.
"Market participants have communicated to SEBI that they are
still in process of putting in place necessary systems and
procedures to discharge their assigned role effectively," the
regulator said in its circular.
SEBI will continue to accept registrations from foreign
investors under its Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) and sub
account rules till May 31.
For the SEBI circular, click
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)