April 8 Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI):

* India market regulator relaxes rules for foreign investors to trade in currency futures.

* Says FIIs can take long and short positions in currency futures market up to $15 million in USD/INR pair without underlying exposure.

* Says FIIs can take long/short positions up to a combined $5 million in EUR/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR pairs without underlying exposure.