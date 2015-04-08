BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI):
* India market regulator relaxes rules for foreign investors to trade in currency futures.
* Says FIIs can take long and short positions in currency futures market up to $15 million in USD/INR pair without underlying exposure.
* Says FIIs can take long/short positions up to a combined $5 million in EUR/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR pairs without underlying exposure.
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.