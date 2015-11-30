(Refiles to remove superfluous first line.)
MUMBAI Nov 30 India's market regulator said it
will allow stock exchanges to list their own shares, paving the
way for BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to conduct
initial public offerings.
India's stock exchanges have long sought regulatory approval
nod to sell shares publicly. Lack of a formal process for stock
exchange listing had made the task tougher.
BSE, whose stakeholders include Singapore Exchange Ltd
, Deutsche Boerse AG and billionaire George
Soros, told Reuters last year it has been working with the
regulator for an IPO since 2013.
NSE, which counts Tiger Global Holdings and Goldman Sachs as
investors, has also in the past expressed interest in going
public.
"This is an incredibly good news," said Sohail Chand,
managing director of Norvest Venture Partners, which owns a 2
percent stake in the exchange. "The investors have been
clamouring for a listing for years now and we expect NSE to list
in 2016."
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said
exchanges and depositories would need to meet a minimum public
shareholding of 51 percent and also ensure shareholders were
"fit and proper," a criterion based on their financial solvency
and police record.
The decision came after SEBI's last board meeting of the
year, in which the regulator also approved starting a public
consultation for rules governing issuance of green bonds.
SEBI also said it is working on setting up an electronic
platform for primary issuance of debt securities in a bid to
boost market activity.
Reuters had reported in August that SEBI planned to overhaul
the corporate debt market by pushing all issuance onto an
electronic platform.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma, editing by Larry King)