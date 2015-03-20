MUMBAI, March 20 Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI) Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Friday the capital
markets regulator expected to have a new policy for initial
public offerings for start-up companies in three to four months.
Reuters had reported this week SEBI was planning rule
changes that will make it easier for home-grown start-ups to
list their shares on local bourses, citing sources involved in
the process.
Sinha, in an interaction with reporters, also said SEBI was
in talks with the Reserve Bank of India about a new policy for
wilful defaulters.
Under Indian law wilful defaulters are classified as
companies or individuals who deliberately thwart repayment of
dues to lenders.
