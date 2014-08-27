MUMBAI Aug 27 India's market regulator on
Wednesday asked depositories to set up a core settlement
guarantee fund that would act as a safety net in case of a
default as the regulator tries to strengthen risk management
framework in India's capital markets.
Concerns about trading risks in India have gained traction
in recent months after a slew of glitches including last month's
three hour-network outage at India's oldest stock exchange, BSE
Ltd.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked
clearing houses to establish separate funds for all segments of
the market including equity, debt and currency.
Although current regulations require depositories to
maintain a settlement guarantee fund, SEBI did not have an
oversight over the fund and market participants were allowed to
devise their own guidelines.
SEBI also asked clearing members to conduct periodic stress
tests to simulate risks arising from default by large
institutional investors.
For the detailed guidelines, see (bit.ly/1ooZBjn)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)