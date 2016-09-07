MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's capital markets regulator
on Wednesday toughened penalties for delisted companies that do
not provide exit options to shareholders, responding to
complaints that executives were often not honouring listing
agreements.
Under Indian rules, companies that are delisted from
exchanges must return money to their shareholders, but investor
associations have complained that many executives had simply
walked away from these commitments and were often untraceable.
To prevent recurrences, the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) said on Wednesday that companies that have been
delisted will not be allowed to sell, pledge or tranfer any
equity shares until they have given an exit option to
shareholders.
Corporate benefits such as dividend, rights and bonus shares
held by promoters will also be frozen until investors are given
an opportunity to be paid back, SEBI said.
The regulator also said promoters and whole-time directors
of such companies will not be eligible to become directors of
any listed company until an exit option is provided.
For full release see: bit.ly/2bXsNW2
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)