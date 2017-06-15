NEW DELHI, June 15 India's oil minister invited
BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on
Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped
billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east
coast.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh
Ambani, who met India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New
Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.
"BP & RIL have invested in KG Basin," Pradhan said in a
tweet after the meeting. "Invited them to invest in retail as
well."
He did not elaborate.
Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the
Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while
Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by David Clarke)