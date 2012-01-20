MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday said its board approved spending up to 104.4 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) to buy back shares.

Reliance, India's biggest company by market value, said it will buy back up to 120 million equity shares from the open market at a maximum price of 870 rupees each, in its first share buyback since 2005.

Earlier, the company reported a 14 percent fall in October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)