MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries on Friday said its board approved
spending up to 104.4 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) to buy back
shares.
Reliance, India's biggest company by market value, said it
will buy back up to 120 million equity shares from the open
market at a maximum price of 870 rupees each, in its first share
buyback since 2005.
Earlier, the company reported a 14 percent fall in
October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in
more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)