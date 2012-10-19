NEW DELHI Oct 19 Reliance Industries Ltd
, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has
imported its first parcel of about 320,000 barrels of Canadian
heavy oil this month, sources with knowledge of the development
said, becoming the first Indian refiner to do so.
Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state
can together process 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil --
about 28 percent of the country's overall refining capacity.
The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to
continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and
improve refining margins. The company reported a gross refining
margin of $9.50 a barrel for the September quarter, up from
$7.60 a barrel in the previous quarter, helped by higher demand
and unplanned refinery shutdowns in Asia.
No comment was available from Reliance.
"Canadian heavy oil mostly likely Cold Lake came in a combi
cargo with Ecuador's Oriente grade," said one of the sources. He
said the price of the Canadian heavy oil bought from PetroChina
is linked to Dubai.
Reliance processed eight new crudes for the first time in
the last fiscal year ending March 31, as it always looks for
economical feedstock, the company said in its annual report for
2011/12 which is posted on its website.
Weightage of heavy grades from the Latin American region may
rise significantly from the current about 30 percent as the
private refiner last month signed a deal with Venezuela's PDVSA
to buy between 300,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.
