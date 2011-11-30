Nov 30 India's Reliance Industries plans to raise more than $1 billion in foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) next month, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed senior official at a bank with knowledge of the issue.

Gas and oil major Reliance has appointed Citibank, Bank of America Corp and UBS AG as merchant bankers for the proposed 10-year bond issue, the newspaper said, quoting anonymous banking sources.

A spokesman for Reliance declined to comment on the report when reached by Reuters.

Reliance, India's most valuable company by market capitalization, had completed a $1.091 billion, five-year term loan from foreign investors in August, its third syndicated facility in nine months.

It will use the proceeds from the proposed sale to fund its shale gas ventures in the United States and to invest in its refinery in Jamnagar in western India, the paper said. (Reporting by Henry Foy and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)