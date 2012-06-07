MUMBAI, June 7 India's Reliance Industries hopes to produce an additional 30 million cubic metres per day of gas at its KG D6 field off India's east coast, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

The additional production will be realised through further exploration and development at the field, Ambani told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

The energy-focused conglomerate reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in profit during the three months to March, its shares are near a three-year low, and its rising cash pile has fuelled investor disquiet. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)