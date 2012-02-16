* Reliance D6 output to fell to 22.6 mmscmd in 2013/14
* Reliance-BP study on D1,D3 gas output to be ready by Aug
* Upstream regulator approves R1 gas discovery as commercial
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Feb 16 India's Reliance
Industries has shut a sixth well at its gas fields in
the D6 block, off the country's east coast, due to water
ingress, and any clarity on the likely output from these fields
will emerge by August, a source said on Thursday.
The sixth well was shut last week, the source with direct
knowledge of the development, said. Reliance, the operator of
the D6 block, had earlier shut five of 18 producing wells at D1
and D3 gas fields until December.
Declining gas output from the D6 block has impacted
expansion plans of many power companies, and spurred demand for
costly liquefied natural gas imports.
Gas output from D6 may average 22.6 million standard cubic
meters a day (mmscmd) in the fiscal year starting April 2013
from the current 37-38 mmscmd, a government source said on
Thursday.
Shares of Reliance closed 2.9 percent lower in a week Mumbai
market. The gas output may fall to 27.60 mmscmd in 2012/13,
about 66 percent lower than initial estimate.
Reliance has informed the upstream regulator, Directorate
General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), that output from D1 and D3 gas
fields may fall to 14 mmscmd and that from MA field
would be 8.60 mmscmd in the year beginning April 2013, the
source said.
Reliance last year brought in the offshore expertise of BP
, which paid $7.2 billion to invest in 23 oil and gas
blocks with the Indian firm, to help it arrest the decline.
Reliance and BP are jointly studying the reservoir profile
of D1 and D3 fields. "The study should be completed by
July-August. The output cannot be predicted now," said the first
source.
Currently, the only hope to produce more gas is linked to
the development of four satellite fields and R-1 gas discovery
at the block. The satellite fields are estimated to hold about
0.6 trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas reserves.
Reliance, which earlier this year got approval to develop
the four satellite fields, plans to produce gas from these
facilities around 2015.
"Initial production will be less but in 2-3 years it will
touch a peak rate of 10 mmscmd. The plateau production will last
for 6 year," the source said.
Reliance's efforts to raise output of D6 block are
restricted due to narrow window of fair weather in the east
coast.
The DGH recently approved Reliance's R-1 gas discovery as
commercially viable. Reliance has one year to submit field
development plans of the discovery estimated to hold 1.6 TCF gas
reserves.
Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd,
which holds 10 percent in the Reliance-operated D6 block and
posted a quarterly loss due to the reduced production in the
block, earlier this month warned that output decline could
continue at the site.
(Editing by Nidhi Verma)