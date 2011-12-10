Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Dec 10 India's Reliance Industries is selling 2-3 million tonnes of fuel a year to Africa, P. Raghavendran, the company's president of refinery business, said on Saturday.
Reliance, the owner of the world's biggest refining complex in the western state of Gujarat, operates two refineries with a combined capacity to process 1.24 million bpd oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.