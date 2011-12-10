NEW DELHI Dec 10 India's Reliance Industries is selling 2-3 million tonnes of fuel a year to Africa, P. Raghavendran, the company's president of refinery business, said on Saturday.

Reliance, the owner of the world's biggest refining complex in the western state of Gujarat, operates two refineries with a combined capacity to process 1.24 million bpd oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)