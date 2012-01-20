* To buy back at maximum price of 870 rupees/share
* Q3 profit 44.4 bln rupees vs. market forecast 48.1 bln
* Q3 refining margins $6.80/barrel vs. $9.00 year earlier
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries reported its first quarterly
profit drop in more than two years, and moved to bolster its
underperforming shares by announcing a share buyback of up to
104.4 billion rupees ($2.1 billion).
Reliance, India's biggest company by market value, said it
would buy back up to 120 million shares at a maximum price of
870 rupees, its first share buyback since 2005 and the biggest
ever in India.
At the maximum price, the buyback represents an almost 10
percent premium to Reliance's closing share price of 792.65
rupees on Friday.
Reliance, which has a market capitalisation of about $51
billion, said it held cash and cash equivalents of $14 billion
as of the end of December.
"Historically, whenever there are sugar-coated cookies such
as a buyback, it's a prelude to bad news," said Mohit
Mirchandani, head of equity at brokerage Religare's portfolio
management business.
"But it's also a positive indicator, that they are close to
the bottom of the petchem business cycle. Smart investors would
look to buy the stock at this point," said Mirchandani, whose
firm manages about $400 million.
Controlled by Mukesh Ambani, the world's ninth richest
person according to Forbes, Reliance's market value tumbled 35
percent in 2011, mainly because of worries that falling output
from its offshore gas fields would hurt its long-term growth.
The stock has also underperformed the main Mumbai market
, which fell nearly 25 percent in the same period.
Reliance has not made any major investments in its core
energy and refining business since buying stakes in three U.S.
shale gas joint ventures in 2010.
The company is awaiting government approval of an investment
plan for its oil and gas blocks off India's east coast, but it
sold stake s in several of those blocks to BP
last year in a $7.2 billion deal, adding to its cash pile.
Reliance plans to invest up to $4.5 billion by 2014 in its
U.S. shale gas joint ventures. It is also reported to be in
talks to buy the exploration and production unit of U.S.
pipeline firm El Paso Corp, but has been
looking to expand beyond its core business.
Earlier this month, it invested in India's TV18 media group.
It plans to launch broadband services using fourth-generation
(4G) technology later this year and has also been speeding up
the opening of supermarkets across the country.
Q3 PROFIT DROPS
Reliance posted a 14 percent fall in October-December net
profit, as refining margins fell sharply.
Net profit fell to 44.4 billion rupees ($883 million) for
the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 51.36 billion a year
earlier. Net sales rose 42 percent to 851.35 billion rupees.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast a net profit of
48.1 billion rupees on net sales of 819.9 billion.
The company reported gross refining margins of $6.80 per
barrel for the quarter, compared with $9.00 a year earlier, and
sharply below the $10.10 it reported in the September quarter.
"The global nature of our businesses and weakness in
economic conditions resulted in reduced earnings in the quarter,
particularly in our refining and petrochemicals businesses,"
Ambani, the company's chairman, said in a statement.
Reliance operates the world's biggest refining complex in
western India, which can handle less costly high-sulfur crude
oil, giving it among the best refining margins in the industry.
Refining accounts for nearly 80 percent of Reliance's revenue.
The margins were squeezed by higher crude prices and a
narrowing spread between light and heavy crude prices.
Reliance's oil and gas exploration business posted a 32
percent decline in revenue, mainly on account of lower
production at its main D6 offshore block.
The company's growth outlook has been marred by falling gas
output from its huge gas fields off India's east coast.
Reliance is producing around 40 mscmd (million standard
cubic metres per day) of gas, sharply below the 60 mscmd it was
producing a year earlier.
"There may be some knee-jerk share reaction on Monday. The
fall in profit is likely to overpower the slightly
better-than-expected buyback price," Religare's Mirchandani
said.
($1=50.3 rupees)
