MUMBAI Feb 9 India's Reliance Industries may price as early as Thursday a $1 billion 10-year bond that will be used to fund capital expenditure in its U.S. shale gas business, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The company has indicated pricing of 365 basis points over U.S. treasuries for the bonds, which will be issued by Reliance Holding USA, they said.

Proceeds will also be used to refinance short-term debt incurred in the shale gas business, the sources said.

The deal is being led by Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and UBS, they said.

Standard & Poor's has assigned a BBB long-term rating to the senior unsecured notes, which will be guaranteed by Reliance Industries.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)