* Q1 profit 44.7 bln rupees vs. estimate of 43.6 bln
* Q1 refining margins $7.6/barrel vs. $10.3 year earlier
* Shares down 0.7 pct ahead of results announcement
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, July 20 Reliance Industries Ltd
, India's third-most valuable listed company, posted
its third consecutive drop in quarterly profit but beat street
expectations as refining margins fell less than expected and
treasury gains from its huge cash pile bolstered profits.
Reliance said its quarterly profit fell to 44.73 billion
rupees ($809 million), down 21 percent from a year earlier, as
margins in its refining and petrochemicals business slipped.
Reliance, once a favourite with foreign funds, has seen a
slump in investor interest as profits shrink amid a slowdown in
its core energy business and recent forays into consumer-focused
segments such as telecom and retail have yet to garner profits.
Its shares have sharply underperformed the main stock index
over the past 18 months, pulling it down from its
ranking as India's most-valuable company, despite a $2.1 billion
share buyback announced in January to bolster the stock.
Net sales for the April-June quarter rose 13.4 percent to
918.75 billion rupees, the company said.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast net profit of 43.6
billion rupees for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, with
net sales expected at 887.7 billion rupees.
"The numbers are an improvement and investors may start
looking at the company again, but it's too early to change the
outlook for the stock," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio
management services at Globe Capital Market.
"For that, clarity on utilisation of cash or increase in gas
output is the key," he added.
Output at Reliance's flagship D6 block, India's largest
offshore gas field, is projected to fall to 20 million standard
cubic metres a day (mscmd) in 2014/15 from 28 mscmd in the
current fiscal year, a third of the 60 mscmd it was producing in
2010.
Canada's Niko Resources, which holds a 10 percent
stake in the block, last month slashed the reserve estimate for
the block, which is jointly operated by Reliance and global
major BP.
Controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Asia's
second-richest man, Reliance aims to double its operating profit
in the next four to five years as it boosts spending and
capacity in its core energy business and builds up its newer
retail and telecoms operations.
REFINING GAINS
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining
complex in western India, reported gross refining margins of
$7.6 a barrel for the June quarter, compared with $10.3 a barrel
a year earlier.
The margins were squeezed by high crude prices and a
narrowing spread between light and heavy crude prices, but were
still higher than analysts' estimate of $7/barrel.
"Reliance has improved its earnings profile as profits from
operations were higher on a sequential basis, on the back of
volume growth in the refining business," Ambani said in a
statement.
Reliance's refinery at Jamnagar in the state of Gujarat can
handle less costly high-sulphur crude oil, giving it among the
best refining margins in the industry. Refining accounts for
nearly 80 percent of the company's revenue.
Reliance's petrochemicals business posted a 19 percent rise
in revenue on higher demand and prices, but margins declined on
narrower spreads.
Its oil and gas exploration business posted a 36 percent
fall in revenue, the company said, mainly due to lower
production at its main KG-D6 block.
Reliance said it held 707.32 billion rupees ($12.7 billion)
in cash reserves at the end of June, up from the previous
quarter. The company has seen its cash hoard multiply in the
last two years, resulting in a disproportionate increase in
profits from treasury operations.
Other income of 19.04 billion rupees, most of it through
treasury gains, accounted for almost 35 percent of the company's
pre-tax profit for the quarter.
Shares in the company, valued at $42.6 billion, have risen
4.2 percent so far this year, lagging a 11 percent rise in the
main stock index. Ahead of the results, the stock
closed down 0.7 percent.
($1 = 55.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Matt Driskill and Tony
Munroe)