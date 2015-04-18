MUMBAI, April 18 Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd plans to restart its entire 1,400 retail fuel pump outlets in fiscal year ending March 2016, a report on the company website shows.

The stations were closed in 2008 when global oil prices urged towards $150 a barrel and the government's subsidy to state fuel retailers knocked privately-owned retailers out of the market.

Over 320 fuel outlets have already been restarted, a presentation on the website showed.

Reliance took a significant share away from the state companies in 2006.

The top three state refiners, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp , between them sell nearly all of petrol and diesel consumed annually in India. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)