NEW DELHI Nov 4 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
is to contest a $1.55 billion fine imposed by the
government on the company and its partners for selling gas
belonging to the blocks of Oil and Natural Gas Corp,
Reliance said in a statement.
"RIL proposes to invoke the dispute resolution mechanism in
the production sharing contract and issue a Notice of
Arbitration to the Government," the statement said.
India's oil ministry on Friday issued a notice to Reliance
and its partners UK-based energy giant BP and Calgary-
based Niko Resources Ltd for extracting gas from the
adjacent blocks operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
"In carrying out petroleum operations, the contractor has
worked within the boundaries of the block awarded to it and has
complied with all applicable regulations and provisions of the
Production Sharing Contract," the statement said.
The government's claim is not sustainable, Reliance said.
The company said: "The liability of the contractor has not been
established by any process known to law and the quantification
of the purported claim is without any basis and arbitrary".
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)