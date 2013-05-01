NEW DELHI, May 1 Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has raised its dependence on heavier grades from Latin America, replacing some of the Middle Eastern crude it used to purchase, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The refiner, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, boosted intake of South American grades to 51 percent of its imports in the first quarter from 33 percent a year ago, the data showed. Over the same period, the Middle East's share fell to 36 percent from 54 percent. Reliance, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, signed a 15-year deal last September with Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA for 300,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) heavy crude oil supply. The two also made an initial agreement to develop Venezuelan heavy oil fields. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. It exports about 60 percent of its output. In the first quarter of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.17 million bpd of oil, down 6.6 percent from a year ago, as it undertook maintenance work at one of its plants during the quarter, the data showed. The complexity of its refineries allows Reliance to alter its crude slate to maximise its refining margins. The private refiner clocked up a gross refining margin at $9.2 a barrel in 2012/13, up from $8.6 a year ago. Reliance imported 1.08 million bpd oil in March, a decline of 4.3 percent from February and a down about 26 percent from a year ago, the data showed. Venezuela maintained its position as top crude supplier in March, a slot it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. In March, Reliance bought oil from Brazil after a gap of two months, while Iraq appeared in its crude imports after four months of absence. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first quarter of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona grades from Venezuela, Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Roncador from Brazil, Pyrenees from Australia, Ras Gharib from Egypt and Dalia from Angola. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-March 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-March Jan-March %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 32.1 0.0 -- 97.8 -67.2 11.0 121.0 -90.9 Colombia 35.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 58.9 0.0 -- Mexico 61.6 65.5 -6.0 61.7 -0.1 62.0 62.3 -0.5 Venezuela 395.4 441.0 -10.3 338.4 16.8 460.7 233.2 97.6 TOTAL 524.7 506.5 3.6 497.9 5.4 592.7 416.5 42.3 Asia Australia 18.2 17.1 6.7 18.3 -0.1 11.6 12.9 -10.0 TOTAL 18.2 17.1 6.7 18.3 -0.1 11.6 12.9 -10.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 49.9 126.3 -60.5 179.1 -72.1 107.3 147.6 -27.3 Oman 8.4 19.3 -56.2 25.2 -66.5 8.9 19.6 -54.6 Iraq 132.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 45.5 86.6 -47.4 Qatar 18.5 79.5 -76.8 65.5 -71.8 44.8 92.0 -51.3 S Arabia 181.6 178.9 1.5 306.5 -40.7 176.8 198.3 -10.8 UAE 46.1 34.2 35.0 79.8 -42.2 38.4 78.9 -51.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 31.9 -100.0 0.0 34.6 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.3 -100.0 TOTAL 436.6 438.1 -0.3 687.9 -36.5 421.8 677.7 -37.8 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 4.3 -100.0 0.0 1.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 4.3 -100.0 0.0 1.5 -100.0 Africa Angola 67.2 35.6 88.7 101.0 -33.5 45.8 55.6 -17.6 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 19.7 -100.0 0.0 6.7 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 30.2 -100.0 0.0 10.3 -100.0 Chad 0.0 53.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.7 0.0 -- Egypt 35.1 38.8 -9.6 35.0 0.3 30.2 30.0 0.8 Gabon 0.0 16.0 -100.0 32.2 -100.0 5.0 11.0 -54.6 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 24.4 -100.0 33.5 -100.0 32.2 18.5 74.6 TOTAL 102.3 168.5 -39.3 251.7 -59.4 139.2 139.0 0.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1081.9 1130.2 -4.3 1460.1 -25.9 1165.3 1247.5 -6.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Data for the previous months has been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)