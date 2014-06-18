UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, June 18 India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to invest more than 1.8 trillion rupees ($30.2 billion) across its businesses, including telecoms and oil and gas, over three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.
Reliance, India's third-largest company by market value, aims to start its fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications services next year, Ambani told the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
Last year, Ambani had said Reliance would invest more than 1.5 trillion rupees over three years.
($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources