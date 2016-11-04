NEW DELHI Nov 4 India's oil ministry has given Reliance Industries and partners 30 days to respond to a $1.55 billion penalty notice, issued earlier on Friday, for selling gas belonging to blocks operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp, an oil ministry source said.
Reliance's shares fell by about 1.6 percent on the news.
International consultant DeGolyer & MacNaughton said in a report that 11.125 billion cubic meters of gas migrated during the six years to March 31, 2015, from ONGC's two blocks in Krishna Godavari basin, off the country's east cost, to the one operated by Reliance. (bit.ly/2fnEO38)
Reliance did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
ONGC's two blocks are adjacent to the Reliance-operated block, in which U.K.-based BP holds 30 percent stake and Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd has 10 percent share (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Next In Regulatory News
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks at 3-month high, rouble in second day of losses
LONDON, Jan 26 Emerging stocks hit three-month highs on Thursday, boosted by U.S. shares roaring higher, but currencies weakened led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities announced steps to increase central bank reserves.
UPDATE 2-STMicro sees solid 2017 start; hints may be iPhone 8 supplier
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted in-line 2016 results on Thursday, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation, while setting out a plan to boost plant capacity that could fuel revenue later in 2017.