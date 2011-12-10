NEW DELHI Dec 10 India's Reliance Industries is currently operating 600 out of its 1400 retail outlets in India, P. Raghavendran, the company's president of refinery business, said on Saturday.

Reliance, the owner of the world's biggest refining complex in the western state of Gujarat, operates two refineries with a combined capacity to process 1.24 million bpd oil. (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)