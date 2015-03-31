TransCanada gets presidential permit for Keystone XL
March 24 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
MUMBAI, March 31 Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Myanmar for a production sharing contract for two offshore blocks.
Reliance will be the operator of the blocks with a 96 percent participating interest while United National Resources Development Services Co. Ltd, a Myanmar company, will hold the remaining stake.
Reliance said in a statement its participation was in line with its strategy to expand its international asset base by investing in attractive oil and gas destinations. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd