MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries reported a 14 percent fall in
October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in
more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply.
The company said net profit fell to 44.4 billion rupees
($883 million) for the fiscal third quarter ended December from
51.36 billion a year earlier. That compares with an average
forecast of 48.1 billion rupees in a Reuters poll.
Gross refining margins for the quarter fell to $6.80 a
barrel from $9.00 a barrel a year earlier.
The company, valued by the market at $50.2 billion, saw its
shares tumble 35 percent in 2011, underperforming a nearly 25
percent fall in the main index during the year, mainly due to a
sharp fall in production from its offshore gas fields.
($1=50.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)