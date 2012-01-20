MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries reported a 14 percent fall in October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply.

The company said net profit fell to 44.4 billion rupees ($883 million) for the fiscal third quarter ended December from 51.36 billion a year earlier. That compares with an average forecast of 48.1 billion rupees in a Reuters poll.

Gross refining margins for the quarter fell to $6.80 a barrel from $9.00 a barrel a year earlier.

The company, valued by the market at $50.2 billion, saw its shares tumble 35 percent in 2011, underperforming a nearly 25 percent fall in the main index during the year, mainly due to a sharp fall in production from its offshore gas fields. ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)