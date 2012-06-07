UPDATE 2-VW talks with union break down, leaving costs deal in limbo
* VW declines comment (Adds talks to resume Feb. 20, more CEO comments and shares)
MUMBAI, June 7 India's Reliance Industries plans to achieve 400 billion to 500 billion rupees ($7.3 billion-$9 billion) in sales from its retail business in 4-5 years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.
Reliance operates 1,300 stores under its retail business that sells consumer goods, including apparel, food and electronics. Reliance Retail is India's second biggest retailer in the country after Future group that owns Big Bazaar and Pantaloon Retail.
In the year-ended March, Reliance Retail clocked sales of nearly 76 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* VW declines comment (Adds talks to resume Feb. 20, more CEO comments and shares)
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Monday dismissed criticism that he promoted a close aide to shield him from prosecution and vowed to dismiss any minister indicted for corruption.
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Recasts, updates prices)