* Losses, tough market conditions plague Reliance Retail
* Global giants keen on $450 bln India market, await rule
change
* Financial muscle, head start, give Reliance advantage
By Prashant Mehra and Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Oct 21 Five years after making a grand
foray into retail, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries
is nowhere close to the scale he had hoped his company, India's
largest listed group, would achieve in a fragmented and
fast-growing industry.
With retail giants Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour
circling India in anticipation of a rule change that
would allow foreign investment in supermarkets, Asia's richest
man is scrambling to capitalise on his early mover advantage.
Over the past few months, Reliance has accelerated store
openings, brought in a management team from Wal-Mart China and
launched wholesale operations that serve the small mom-and-pop
players dominating the $450 billion Indian retail sector.
It has also rolled out its first large-format hypermarket
outlets selling everything from food to furniture.
"In retail they are still a long way off," said Michiel van
Voorst, portfolio manager for Asia-Pacific equities at Robeco
Hong Kong, which is considering buying into the stock it sold
off three years ago, tempted by its 22 percent decline in 2011.
"The business will still require a lot of investments, and
there is no synergy to any of other activities of the company,"
said van Voorst, whose firm manages $2 billion in Asia.
Reliance battles the same problems that have thwarted faster
growth for organised retail in Asia's third-largest economy,
including expensive real estate and opposition from politically
powerful small shop-owners, farmers and middlemen.
At the launch of the retail arm in 2006, the energy-focused
conglomerate set out to build a $20 billion-revenue business by
2011.
For fiscal 2011 ended March 31, however, retail
sales were just 56.77 billion rupees ($1.1 billion), according
to two analysts' estimates, an increase of 27 percent, but a
tiny share of the group's total haul of $53 billion.
Net loss in the business is estimated to have doubled to
4.46 billion rupees. The company acknowledges its retail
business is loss-making but declined to verify those figures.
TOUGH MARKET
Reliance is the country's second-largest retailer
by sales behind Future Group's Pantaloon Retail , but
its overall market share is small in a country where more than
90 percent of the industry is made up of mom-and-pop stores.
After launching operations in November 2006, it grew to
about 1,000 stores within three years, but soon found it did not
have the systems and infrastructure to support that expansion.
Staff attrition, poor locations, supply-chain issues and
infrastructure problems prompted it to shut nearly 50 stores
within two years of the launch. Since then, the company has
standardised its operations and increased centralisation of its
supply chain.
"During the 2008 slowdown, we thought we were insulated but
we have learnt a lot from what we did ," Bijou Kurien,
chief executive of Reliance Retail's lifestyle arm, told
Reuters.
Reliance's supermarket push hit major hurdles in 2007 and
2008, when it was chased out of the states of West Bengal,
Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous region, after
protests by small-shop owners and farmers.
Reliance still does not have supermarkets in Uttar Pradesh,
which was supposed to generate 15 percent of its retail revenue
by 2011. It also lacks a major store presence in eastern India.
The standalone "kirana" shops, or neighbourhood mom-and-pop
stores, and street-side vendors where most Indians buy
groceries are popular because they are convenient and give
credit.
They also operate with little overheads, forcing chains to
compete on razor-thin margins.
Still, some of Reliance's local rivals including Pantaloons
and Shopper's Stop have managed to make a profit,
helped by a compact network of stores.
"The idea is to expand and make money in every store that we
set up, and that would be the way in which we scale the
business," Kurien said.
NEW FACES, BIG BOXES
To jumpstart its retail business, Reliance recently brought
in Wal-Mart China's former chief operating officer Rob Cissell
to head its supermarkets, along with his ex-colleague Shawn
Gray, making up the retailer's third management team since 2006.
Its original management was replaced in 2009 with a team of
expatriates led by Gwyn Sundhagul from Tesco Lotus in Thailand.
He now works in another Reliance business.
"We are now going into a phase of execution," a senior
executive at Reliance Retail said on condition of anonymity as
he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"Our hypermarket initiative is now being driven by someone
who has done this earlier in China, which is a similar market."
The changes at the top coincide with an expansion
push that saw it open 60 stores in the last quarter, including
its first two hypermarkets, which opened last month. That
brought its overall store count to about 1,050.
The large-format stores are between 60,000 and 100,000
square feet and by next year will be supported by distribution
centres in Delhi, Bangalore and Pune.
"The quality and efficiencies are much higher. The margin
mix improves considerably. Small stores bring you visibility,
but you need the big boxes for balance," the executive said.
Reliance also last month opened its first cash-and-carry, or
wholesale, store in Ahmedabad, entering a format which Wal-Mart
already tried with six such outlets in India through a joint
venture with the parent of telecoms firm Bharti Airtel
.
"We have also realised that 'kirana' stores will continue to
coexist, so why not supply to them? It is an opportunity and we
will not leave any opportunity," the Reliance official said.
Supermarkets account for 65 percent of Reliance's retail
business, while specialty shops including local tie-up with
global brands like Marks & Spencer, and Diesel make up the rest.
"Their big gap is how to stabilise and run the
operations. They have to stick to one plan and move, and that is
their biggest challenge," said Pinakiranjan Mishra, head for
consumer products and retail at advisory firm Ernst &
Young.
"If you change the model every one-and-a-half, two years and
if you change the team, everything has to be reset," he said.
FINANCIAL MUSCLE
The advantage Reliance holds over its Indian
rivals is its financial muscle.
While local chains, many of them loss-making and
cash-constrained, look to hook up with the global players keen
to enter India once rules allow, Reliance has the wherewithal
and the intention to go it alone.
"The area which is of concern for other retailers is finding
capital. That is not so much a challenge for us," said Kurien.
Reliance, which owns the world's biggest oil refinery,
boasted $12.6 billion of cash at the end of September.
Reliance also has the advantage of time, as a politically
weakened leadership in New Delhi drags its feet on allowing
foreign investment into multi-brand retail, which is opposed by
sections of the ruling Congress party as well as the main
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
Wal-Mart and others are expected to take years to build
scale in a challenging Indian market.
"There will certainly be competition, possibly price wars,"
said Anish Sarkar, head of consulting at Capgemini India.
"But the battle for the next few years will not be for
market share but for expanding the market itself."
But not everyone is convinced that retail is the
best use of Reliance's formidable resources.
"I can understand if they want to invest in organised
retail, but they should be investing in that outside of the main
company, from separate capital," Robeco's van Voorst said.
"Otherwise there is concern that capital