MUMBAI May 8 India's Reliance Retail, a unit of
Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries, posted a
25 percent revenue growth in 2011/12 as demand at existing
stores remained robust, Reliance Industries sa i d in its annual
report.
Reliance, which disclosed its retail unit's performance for
the first time, reported revenues of 75.99 billion rupees in
2011/12.
Its same-store sales growth jumped 20 percent in most of its
retail formats, the company said.
Same-store-sales growth records the performance of stores
that are at least a year old and is a key guage of profitability
for retailers.
Reliance, which added 200 stores across various formats in
2011/12, runs 1,300 retail stores at the end of the financial
year ended March 31, 2012.
Out of the total store count, it operates 700 hypermarkets -
supermarkets under its value format - which is the largest
contributor to its revenues.
The company operates over 15 distribution centres for fresh
food and over 50 facilities comprising collection centres and
processing centers.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)