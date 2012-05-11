NEW DELHI May 11 Trader Nexen has sold
its first equity cargo of Nigerian Usan oil to India's Reliance
Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining
complex, for lifting end-May, a trade source familiar with the
deal said on Friday.
Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state
can together process 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil --
about 28 percent of the country's overall refining capacity.
The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to
continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades.
Reliance bought 1 million barrels of Usan crude from Nexen
at about the official selling price, the trade source said.
No comment was available from Reliance.
Reliance recently made its first-ever purchase of Equatorial
Guinea's Aseng oil and Albania's Patos Marinza, data available
to Reuters show.
Reliance processed eight new crudes for the first time in
the last fiscal year ending March 31 as it always looks for
economic feedstock, the company said in its annual report for
2011/12 which is posted on its website.
The Usan oil field off the Nigerian coast is operated by
France's Total SA and began production in February.
Nexen has a 20 percent share in the Usan field, located 100
km (62 miles) southeast of the Nigerian coast.
