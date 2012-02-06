MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Reliance Broadcast
Network Ltd signed a deal with Lanka Broadband Network
to launch in Sri Lanka three channels of BIG CBS, its joint
venture with CBS Studios International, a division of CBS Corp
.
The move, which helped to push up Reliance Broadcast's
shares by more than 10 percent, marks the Indian company's entry
into Sri Lanka.
The three English entertainment channels -- BIG CBS Prime,
BIG CBS Love and BIG CBS Spark -- will be launched later in
Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan and Afghanistan,
Reliance Broadcast said on Monday.
Reliance Broadcast did not disclose financial details of its
deal with Lanka Broadband other than to say the arrangement was
based on a fixed-fee model.
"The subscription model will contribute incrementally to the
bottom-line," said Vishal Rally, business head of BIG CBS
Networks. "With no licensing requirements or programming and
technical costs, the revenue model is robust, adding to our
top-line."
Reliance Broadcast is in talks with several private equity
firms and strategic investors to raise between 3 billion and 4
billion rupees ($64 million to $86 million) through an equity
issue.
Shares of the Reliance Broadcast, which has a market value
of about $87 million, were up 10.8 percent at 59.65 rupees in
late morning trading. The overall market was up about 1 percent.
($1=48.6 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr)