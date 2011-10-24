(Clarifies to show unit of Reliance Comm filed petition not
company; clarifies petition is to overturn charges, not ruling
by special court)
Oct 24 A unit of Reliance Communications
, part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group,
filed a petition on Monday to overturn charges against the firm
and three of its executives related to a multi-billion dollar
telecoms scam, the company said in a statement.
A special court charged Reliance Telecom, a subsidiary of
India's second-largest mobile operator, and the executives, with
breaking rules to gain 2G telecom spectrum in 2008 as part of
one of India's biggest corruption scandals said to have cost the
state $39 billion in revenue.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Edited by Jui Chakravorty)