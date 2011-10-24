(Clarifies to show unit of Reliance Comm filed petition not company; clarifies petition is to overturn charges, not ruling by special court)

Oct 24 A unit of Reliance Communications , part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, filed a petition on Monday to overturn charges against the firm and three of its executives related to a multi-billion dollar telecoms scam, the company said in a statement.

A special court charged Reliance Telecom, a subsidiary of India's second-largest mobile operator, and the executives, with breaking rules to gain 2G telecom spectrum in 2008 as part of one of India's biggest corruption scandals said to have cost the state $39 billion in revenue. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Edited by Jui Chakravorty)