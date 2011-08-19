Aug 19 Billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications has hired UBS to sell its 95-percent stake in tower unit Reliance Infratel and has reached out to several strategic and private-equity firms, including Blackstone and UAE's Etisalat, asking for $5 billion for the stake, three sources with direct knowledge said.

Potential bidders have said Reliance's valuation of the stake is at least a billion dollars too high, two of the sources said, adding that the process was still in a very early stage.

UBS has reached out to U.S. companies American Tower and Crown Castle International , India's Viom Networks and UAE's Etisalat , said the sources, who declined to be identified because the process is not public yet.

The bank has also reached out to private-equity firms Carlyle, Apax Partners and Blackstone , the sources said.

UBS declined to comment. Reliance Comm was not immediately available for comment.