Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI Nov 13 India's Reliance Communications Ltd is in active discussions with a party to sell a stake in its international business that includes undersea cables, a senior company executive said.
It will also look to sell a stake in its satellite TV business to reduce its debt load, Gurdeep Singh, Reliance Communications' Chief Executive for wireless business told Reuters.
"We are actively discussing with a partner or a party to hive off of the Globalcom business. We also will be actively looking to hive off our DTH business, which we do not consider to be a core business," Singh said.
Singh also said Reliance Communications was talking to bankers to securitise the future proceeds from a network-sharing deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which he expected to yield more than $1 billion. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)