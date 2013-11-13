NEW DELHI Nov 13 India's Reliance Communications Ltd is in active discussions with a party to sell a stake in its international business that includes undersea cables, a senior company executive said.

It will also look to sell a stake in its satellite TV business to reduce its debt load, Gurdeep Singh, Reliance Communications' Chief Executive for wireless business told Reuters.

"We are actively discussing with a partner or a party to hive off of the Globalcom business. We also will be actively looking to hive off our DTH business, which we do not consider to be a core business," Singh said.

Singh also said Reliance Communications was talking to bankers to securitise the future proceeds from a network-sharing deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which he expected to yield more than $1 billion. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)